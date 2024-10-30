Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.98 and last traded at $127.72. 207,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,002,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.47.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

