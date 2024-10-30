Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $759.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $399.41 and a twelve month high of $773.00.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,409 shares of company stock valued at $158,213,518. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

