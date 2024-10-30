Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $241,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,844 shares in the company, valued at $26,247,996.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,171 shares of company stock valued at $50,208,253 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

