Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.36. 895,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,829. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.26, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.