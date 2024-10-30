Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,956,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,932,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

