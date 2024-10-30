Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NVO traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.62. 6,700,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

