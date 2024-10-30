Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

TSLA traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $261.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,549,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,358,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $839.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

