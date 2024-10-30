Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

TSE DFN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.36. 318,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$6.40.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.