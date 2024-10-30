Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance
TSE DFN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.36. 318,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$6.40.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
