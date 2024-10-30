Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.40 and traded as high as C$143.80. Dollarama shares last traded at C$143.66, with a volume of 704,087 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.55.

Dollarama Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

