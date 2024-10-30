Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $39.95 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.22% of NMI worth $39,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in NMI by 135.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

NMI Trading Up 1.7 %

NMIH traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

