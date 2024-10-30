Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 249,250 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,320,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,250 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways accounts for 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of JetBlue Airways worth $74,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 800.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,766 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 208.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 391,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,111,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

