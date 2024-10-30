Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 314,793 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314,793 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 8.9% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 90,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,364. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,587 shares of company stock worth $7,186,460 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.