Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) Plans GBX 2.20 Dividend

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 33.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Stock Performance
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 7.54 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -91.25. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.50 ($0.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.94.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Company Profile
