Drift Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.65 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Drift token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Drift has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Drift has a total market capitalization of $116.73 million and $20.65 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,386.66 or 1.00245267 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,371.26 or 1.00223938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Token Profile

Drift’s launch date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,249,183 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,963,469.275477 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.49866835 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $21,054,268.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.