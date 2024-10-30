Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Update

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Drilling Tools International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,394. Drilling Tools International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $116.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Drilling Tools International from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTI. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

