DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $90.75 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 82533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.