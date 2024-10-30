DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.
DT Midstream Stock Up 2.4 %
DTM stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. 335,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,784. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95.
DT Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.