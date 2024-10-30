Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,496. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,249,928 shares of company stock worth $40,485,189. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

