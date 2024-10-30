Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.1 %
EXP traded up $5.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.84. The company had a trading volume of 128,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,407. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $152.59 and a 1-year high of $306.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.18 and a 200-day moving average of $252.51.
Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.
In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.
