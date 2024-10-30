Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 7,673 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $175.02 and a one year high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

