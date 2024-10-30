Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $149.25 and a twelve month high of $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.