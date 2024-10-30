Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 7,334 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

