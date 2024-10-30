Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $534.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.82. The company has a market capitalization of $484.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

