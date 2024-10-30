Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,336,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.53 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

