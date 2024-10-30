Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $310.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.68 and a one year high of $398.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

