Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 185 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $71.26 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

