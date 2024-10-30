Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 256,218 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $134.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

