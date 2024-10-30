Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.73 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

