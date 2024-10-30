Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,673,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after buying an additional 1,313,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after buying an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS CALF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 1,554,043 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

