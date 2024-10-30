Edge Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,978,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $533.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,917. The stock has a market cap of $483.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.56 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.