Edge Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 1.4% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. 34,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,629. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

