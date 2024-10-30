Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Up 30.3% in October

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDBLW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Edible Garden
