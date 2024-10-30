Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Up 30.3% in October

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDBLW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

