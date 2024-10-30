Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Edison International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. 2,449,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

