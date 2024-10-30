EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

EJF Investments (LON:EJFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJF Investments Stock Performance

Shares of EJF Investments stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.50 ($1.48). The company had a trading volume of 21,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.58. The firm has a market cap of £70.02 million, a PE ratio of 880.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EJF Investments has a one year low of GBX 91 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.57).

EJF Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for EJF Investments (LON:EJFI)

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.