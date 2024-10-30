EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
EJF Investments Stock Performance
Shares of EJF Investments stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.50 ($1.48). The company had a trading volume of 21,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.58. The firm has a market cap of £70.02 million, a PE ratio of 880.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EJF Investments has a one year low of GBX 91 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.57).
EJF Investments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EJF Investments
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.