Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EKSO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 91,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,534. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EKSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.