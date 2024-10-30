El Pollo Loco (LOCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LOCO. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco

In other El Pollo Loco news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 364,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,694.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

