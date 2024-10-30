Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.650 EPS.

Shares of EA traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,652,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

