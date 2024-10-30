Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

EA stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.10. 353,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,667. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $121.63 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,652,410 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

