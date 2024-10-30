Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.040-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.83-4.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,129. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $121.63 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,410 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

