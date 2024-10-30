Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $24.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of LLY opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $918.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $865.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

