Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lowered by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $918.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $859.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

