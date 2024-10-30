ELIS Price Reaches $0.0957 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $11,789.90 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00006885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,569.59 or 0.99952011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00062173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09996362 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,106.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.