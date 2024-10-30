EMCOR Group (EME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $4.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $436.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.40. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $203.57 and a 52 week high of $456.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

