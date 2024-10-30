EMCOR Group (EME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $4.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $436.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.40. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $203.57 and a 52 week high of $456.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.07.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
