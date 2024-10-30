Empower Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Empower has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $3,236.53 and approximately $1.20 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empower alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,933.06 or 0.99675675 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.43 or 0.99638767 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00015315 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.