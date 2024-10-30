Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £12.26 million, a PE ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.40.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

