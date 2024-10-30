EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in October

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
Shares of EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $780.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $652.00 and a 1-year high of $855.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.27.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 ETFs With Low Fees and Market-Beating Returns
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.