Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-$4.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.190-4.330 EPS.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

