Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 895,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,264,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

