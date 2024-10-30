Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical research company on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 331,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

