Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EPAZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 835,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,579,191.
