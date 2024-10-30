Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epazz Price Performance

EPAZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 835,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,579,191. Epazz has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization’s back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

